February 10, 2020, 04:50:32 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍
Author
Topic: THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍 (Read 246 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 985
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍
«
on:
Today
at 12:16:10 PM »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/hunt-passengers-same-easyjet-flight-21466731?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
👍👍👍😠😠😠
WOULD NOT LIKE TO THINK I WAS GETTING ON IT... BUT I WONT FLY RYAN AIR OR EASYJET SO WONT BOTHER ME 👎✈️👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 347
Re: THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:17:32 PM »
SOMETHING IS ALOOF ERE
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 988
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:52:27 PM »
Not as much as this one needed burning.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-3774267/Faeces-toilet-seat-litter-floor-Shocking-footage-reveals-disgusting-condition-plane-flight.html
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 089
Re: THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:09:30 PM »
Reminded me, so just booked Ryanair in September
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 985
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:15:51 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:09:30 PM
Reminded me, so just booked Ryanair in September
MUST BE DESPERATE 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 985
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:17:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:17:32 PM
SOMETHING IS ALOOF ERE
aloof
/əˈluːf/
Learn to pronounce
adjective
not friendly or forthcoming; cool and distant.
IT FUCKING CERTAINLY IS CRAB STICK BACK 😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 353
Pack o cunts
Re: THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:37:30 PM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 566
Re: THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:43:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:16:10 PM
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/hunt-passengers-same-easyjet-flight-21466731?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
👍👍👍😠😠😠
WOULD NOT LIKE TO THINK I WAS GETTING ON IT... BUT I WONT FLY RYAN AIR OR EASYJET SO WONT BOTHER ME 👎✈️👎
You really are Teesside cognoscenti....doesn't fly budget airlines and drinks in the cross....what a guy 😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍🙈👍🙈👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍😂😂👍😂😬
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 089
Re: THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:44:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:15:51 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:09:30 PM
Reminded me, so just booked Ryanair in September
MUST BE DESPERATE 👎
Why? I end up in Tuscany in a couple of hours, well away from Irish bars, union jack shorts and the like
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 347
Re: THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:45:53 PM »
Cant you afford all inclusive like???
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 089
Re: THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:47:15 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:45:53 PM
Cant you afford all inclusive like???
I am a scrubber
Logged
Loading...