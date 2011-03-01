Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 10, 2020, 04:50:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THIS EASYJET PLANE NEEDS BURNING 👍  (Read 246 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 985

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:16:10 PM »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/hunt-passengers-same-easyjet-flight-21466731?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main

👍👍👍😠😠😠

WOULD NOT LIKE TO THINK I WAS GETTING ON IT... BUT I WONT FLY RYAN AIR OR EASYJET SO WONT BOTHER ME  👎✈️👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 347


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:17:32 PM »
SOMETHING IS ALOOF ERE  :lids:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 988


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:52:27 PM »
Not as much as this one needed burning.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-3774267/Faeces-toilet-seat-litter-floor-Shocking-footage-reveals-disgusting-condition-plane-flight.html





 klins
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 089



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:09:30 PM »
Reminded me, so just booked Ryanair in September  :bc:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 985

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:15:51 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:09:30 PM
Reminded me, so just booked Ryanair in September  :bc:

MUST BE DESPERATE  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 985

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:17:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:17:32 PM
SOMETHING IS ALOOF ERE  :lids:

aloof
/əˈluːf/
Learn to pronounce
adjective
not friendly or forthcoming; cool and distant.

IT FUCKING CERTAINLY IS CRAB STICK BACK  😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 353

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:37:30 PM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 566


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:43:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:16:10 PM
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/hunt-passengers-same-easyjet-flight-21466731?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main

👍👍👍😠😠😠

WOULD NOT LIKE TO THINK I WAS GETTING ON IT... BUT I WONT FLY RYAN AIR OR EASYJET SO WONT BOTHER ME  👎✈️👎

You really are Teesside cognoscenti....doesn't fly budget airlines and drinks in the cross....what a guy 😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍🙈👍🙈👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍😂😂👍😂😬
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 089



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:44:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:15:51 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:09:30 PM
Reminded me, so just booked Ryanair in September  :bc:

MUST BE DESPERATE  👎

Why? I end up in Tuscany in a couple of hours, well away from Irish bars, union jack shorts and the like
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 347


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:45:53 PM »
Cant you afford all inclusive like???   
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 089



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:47:15 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:45:53 PM
Cant you afford all inclusive like???   

I am a scrubber
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 