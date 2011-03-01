Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 14 089 Deli Ali « on: Yesterday at 12:06:05 AM » Just laughed like fuck at his apology. Dumb as.



£150k/week? I can do what I like. Just the sort of player I fucking hate

Re: Deli Ali « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:17:24 AM » I think hes a bell end. But whats he actually done wrong

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 14 089 Re: Deli Ali « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:26:29 AM » See, when you are in the public eye, you cant act like a daft cunt. When you are a pain in the arse, brits abroad sort of cunt, then you can.

Your life changes. Suck it up.



Your life changes. Suck it up. Logged

Minge

Re: Deli Ali « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:31:16 PM » Been 3 years since his last decent performance

PoliteDwarf

Re: Deli Ali « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:34:25 PM » If an apology will suffice it wasn't offensive enough in the first place.