Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 10, 2020, 01:02:33 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Deli Ali  (Read 45 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 086



View Profile
« on: Today at 12:06:05 AM »
Just laughed like fuck at his apology. Dumb as.

£150k/week? I can do what I like. Just the sort of player I fucking hate
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 345


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:17:24 AM »
I think hes a bell end. But whats he actually done wrong
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 086



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:26:29 AM »
See, when you are in the public eye, you cant act like a daft cunt. When you are a pain in the arse, brits abroad sort of cunt, then you can.

Your life changes. Suck it up.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 