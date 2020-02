Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 122





Posts: 4 122 Re: Who should be the first poster?... « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:39:21 PM » Find one of my posts where I state that I am not a Boro supporter. There is a difference between a critical friend and a slavish rara. I am the former. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 112







TMPosts: 14 112 Re: Who should be the first poster?... « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:49:41 AM » I WOULDN'T RECOGNISE YER WITHOUT A PINT IN YER HAND !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 112







TMPosts: 14 112 Re: Who should be the first poster?... « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:19:51 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 112







TMPosts: 14 112 Re: Who should be the first poster?... « Reply #22 on: Today at 11:31:09 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats