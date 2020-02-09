Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 09, 2020, 09:51:35 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE MILAN DERBY  (Read 82 times)
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 568


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:46:27 PM »
STARTING COME ON INTER  :mido:
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 299



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:50:38 PM »
What's the interest in Inter Mr Monkey?
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 568


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:03:59 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 08:50:38 PM
What's the interest in Inter Mr Monkey?
FROM YEARS AGO WHEN ITALIAN FOOTBALL WAS ON CHANNEL 4 AND INCE PLAYED FOR EM
AND I HAVE A COUPLE OF BIG BETS ON THEM  :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 975

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:17:02 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:03:59 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 08:50:38 PM
What's the interest in Inter Mr Monkey?
FROM YEARS AGO WHEN ITALIAN FOOTBALL WAS ON CHANNEL 4 AND INCE PLAYED FOR EM
AND I HAVE A COUPLE OF BIG BETS ON THEM  :like:


AND HERES ME THINKING COZ THEY WEAR THE OLD BORO AWAY KIT  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 568


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:21:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:17:02 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:03:59 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 08:50:38 PM
What's the interest in Inter Mr Monkey?
FROM YEARS AGO WHEN ITALIAN FOOTBALL WAS ON CHANNEL 4 AND INCE PLAYED FOR EM
AND I HAVE A COUPLE OF BIG BETS ON THEM  :like:


AND HERES ME THINKING COZ THEY WEAR THE OLD BORO AWAY KIT  👍😂😂😂👍
  mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 