Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 09, 2020, 09:51:35 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE MILAN DERBY
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THE MILAN DERBY (Read 82 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 568
THE MILAN DERBY
«
on:
Today
at 08:46:27 PM »
STARTING COME ON INTER
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 299
Re: THE MILAN DERBY
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:50:38 PM »
What's the interest in Inter Mr Monkey?
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 568
Re: THE MILAN DERBY
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:03:59 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 08:50:38 PM
What's the interest in Inter Mr Monkey?
FROM YEARS AGO WHEN ITALIAN FOOTBALL WAS ON CHANNEL 4 AND INCE PLAYED FOR EM
AND I HAVE A COUPLE OF BIG BETS ON THEM
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 975
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: THE MILAN DERBY
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:17:02 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 09:03:59 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 08:50:38 PM
What's the interest in Inter Mr Monkey?
FROM YEARS AGO WHEN ITALIAN FOOTBALL WAS ON CHANNEL 4 AND INCE PLAYED FOR EM
AND I HAVE A COUPLE OF BIG BETS ON THEM
AND HERES ME THINKING COZ THEY WEAR THE OLD BORO AWAY KIT 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 568
Re: THE MILAN DERBY
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:21:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:17:02 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 09:03:59 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 08:50:38 PM
What's the interest in Inter Mr Monkey?
FROM YEARS AGO WHEN ITALIAN FOOTBALL WAS ON CHANNEL 4 AND INCE PLAYED FOR EM
AND I HAVE A COUPLE OF BIG BETS ON THEM
AND HERES ME THINKING COZ THEY WEAR THE OLD BORO AWAY KIT 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...