February 09, 2020, 09:51:19 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍  (Read 294 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 975

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 05:32:19 PM »
WHY WAS THE WEATHER IN MANCHESTER WORSE THAN SHEFFIELD AND LONDON ?
FUCKING JOKE.... ARE THE LONDON DARLINGS GONNA PLAY MAN CITY AT THE END OF THE SEASON WHEN IT DONT MATTER TO CITY 😠 JUST LIKE THEY PLAYED MAN UTD AT OLD TRAFFORD WHEN TEVEZ SCORED 👎 AND THE BENT CUNTS STOPPED UP 👎😠😠😠👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Squarewheelbike
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 778


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:19:55 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:32:19 PM
WHY WAS THE WEATHER IN MANCHESTER WORSE THAN SHEFFIELD

The Pennines at a guess!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 71 975

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:37:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:19:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:32:19 PM
WHY WAS THE WEATHER IN MANCHESTER WORSE THAN SHEFFIELD

The Pennines at a guess!

BIT OF RAIN NEVER HURT NO CUNT  👎
AND WHY CALL IT OFF AT 9 WHEN THE GAME WAS 16:30 ?

SOMETHING ALOOF  👍😠👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Online Online

Posts: 4 165


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:46:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:37:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:19:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:32:19 PM
WHY WAS THE WEATHER IN MANCHESTER WORSE THAN SHEFFIELD

The Pennines at a guess!

BIT OF RAIN NEVER HURT NO CUNT  👎
AND WHY CALL IT OFF AT 9 WHEN THE GAME WAS 16:30 ?

SOMETHING ALOOF  👍😠👎

 :nige: lost :duh: :lids:
Logged
El Capitan
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 344


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:48:05 PM »
👍😂👎😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍🤔🤔🤔🤔
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 71 975

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:50:32 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 07:46:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:37:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:19:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:32:19 PM
WHY WAS THE WEATHER IN MANCHESTER WORSE THAN SHEFFIELD

The Pennines at a guess!

BIT OF RAIN NEVER HURT NO CUNT  👎
AND WHY CALL IT OFF AT 9 WHEN THE GAME WAS 16:30 ?

SOMETHING ALOOF  👍😠👎

 :nige: lost :duh: :lids:


BEEN WAITING IN THE CROSS ALL DAY FOR YOU  👍  🐔🐓🐔
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Online Online

Posts: 4 165


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:51:16 PM »
Dont worry Lids, theres something aloof  :nige:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online Online

Posts: 9 881



« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:55:33 PM »
Took the bait Lids' reel em in. :lids:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
CapsDave
Online Online

Posts: 4 165


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:58:38 PM »
Yeah, thats it  mcl
Logged
El Capitan
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 344


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:44:47 PM »
Something is definitely aloof ere  :lids: :lids:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 71 975

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:13:42 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 07:55:33 PM
Took the bait Lids' reel em in. :lids:

THEY NEVER LEARN.... IT'S LIKE SHOOTING FISH IN A BARRELL  😂😂😂👍🤓
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Online Online

Posts: 4 165


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:17:26 PM »
Yeah okay we believe you Lids  sshhh
Logged
ZombieTits
Online Online

Posts: 564


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:20:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:13:42 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 07:55:33 PM
Took the bait Lids' reel em in. :lids:

THEY NEVER LEARN.... IT'S LIKE SHOOTING FISH IN A BARRELL  😂😂😂👍🤓

He is just so clever 😂😂😂😂😂😂👍🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔👍🤔👍👍🤔👍🤔🤔🤔🤔👍👍👍🤔🤔👍😂
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Online Online

Posts: 549


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:40:06 PM »
Id have thought the safety of fans was more important than a silly game of football
Logged
