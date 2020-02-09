Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 09, 2020, 09:51:19 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍 (Read 294 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 975
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
on:
Today
at 05:32:19 PM »
WHY WAS THE WEATHER IN MANCHESTER WORSE THAN SHEFFIELD AND LONDON ?
FUCKING JOKE.... ARE THE LONDON DARLINGS GONNA PLAY MAN CITY AT THE END OF THE SEASON WHEN IT DONT MATTER TO CITY 😠 JUST LIKE THEY PLAYED MAN UTD AT OLD TRAFFORD WHEN TEVEZ SCORED 👎 AND THE BENT CUNTS STOPPED UP 👎😠😠😠👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 778
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:19:55 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:32:19 PM
WHY WAS THE WEATHER IN MANCHESTER WORSE THAN SHEFFIELD
The Pennines at a guess!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 975
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:37:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 06:19:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:32:19 PM
WHY WAS THE WEATHER IN MANCHESTER WORSE THAN SHEFFIELD
The Pennines at a guess!
BIT OF RAIN NEVER HURT NO CUNT 👎
AND WHY CALL IT OFF AT 9 WHEN THE GAME WAS 16:30 ?
SOMETHING ALOOF 👍😠👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 165
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:46:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:37:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 06:19:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:32:19 PM
WHY WAS THE WEATHER IN MANCHESTER WORSE THAN SHEFFIELD
The Pennines at a guess!
BIT OF RAIN NEVER HURT NO CUNT 👎
AND WHY CALL IT OFF AT 9 WHEN THE GAME WAS 16:30 ?
SOMETHING ALOOF 👍😠👎
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 344
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:48:05 PM »
👍😂👎😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍🤔🤔🤔🤔
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 975
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:50:32 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 07:46:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:37:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 06:19:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:32:19 PM
WHY WAS THE WEATHER IN MANCHESTER WORSE THAN SHEFFIELD
The Pennines at a guess!
BIT OF RAIN NEVER HURT NO CUNT 👎
AND WHY CALL IT OFF AT 9 WHEN THE GAME WAS 16:30 ?
SOMETHING ALOOF 👍😠👎
BEEN WAITING IN THE CROSS ALL DAY FOR YOU 👍 🐔🐓🐔
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 165
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:51:16 PM »
Dont worry Lids, theres something aloof
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 881
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:55:33 PM »
Took the bait Lids' reel em in.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 165
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:58:38 PM »
Yeah, thats it
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 344
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:44:47 PM »
Something is definitely aloof ere
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 975
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:13:42 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 07:55:33 PM
Took the bait Lids' reel em in.
THEY NEVER LEARN.... IT'S LIKE SHOOTING FISH IN A BARRELL 😂😂😂👍🤓
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 165
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:17:26 PM »
Yeah okay we believe you Lids
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
ZombieTits
Online
Posts: 564
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:20:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:13:42 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 07:55:33 PM
Took the bait Lids' reel em in.
THEY NEVER LEARN.... IT'S LIKE SHOOTING FISH IN A BARRELL 😂😂😂👍🤓
He is just so clever 😂😂😂😂😂😂👍🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔👍🤔👍👍🤔👍🤔🤔🤔🤔👍👍👍🤔🤔👍😂
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Online
Posts: 549
Re: SOMETHING DODGY GOING ON ERE 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:40:06 PM »
Id have thought the safety of fans was more important than a silly game of football
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...