February 09, 2020, 04:47:15 PM
CITEH OFF
Author
Topic: CITEH OFF (Read 48 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 590
CITEH OFF
«
on:
Today
at 03:57:48 PM »
NO MESSI SHIRT FOR MONTY
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 964
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: CITEH OFF
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:01:58 PM »
A VERY FAIR FEW ON ERE WOULD WISH YOU WOULD FUCK OFF YA FUCKING SLOW MUPPETT 🐸🐸🐸 👍😂👍😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 954
Re: CITEH OFF
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:39:16 PM »
Too true, Lids, what a fucking embarrassment he is.I am sure even his mam would struggle to say she was proud of him with any degree of honesty.
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
