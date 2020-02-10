Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 10, 2020, 01:02:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BILLY SHARP SHARP SHARP....  (Read 182 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 975

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:48:57 PM »
BILLY SHARP SHARP SHARP 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 095



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:12:34 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 110


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:45:21 PM »
He is still a better striker than anyone on our books.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 348

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:16:09 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 08:45:21 PM
He is still a better striker than anyone on our books.

Doubled his season tally with his goal yesterday....

 :jowo4:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 