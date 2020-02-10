Welcome,
February 10, 2020, 01:02:28 AM
BILLY SHARP SHARP SHARP....
Author
Topic: BILLY SHARP SHARP SHARP.... (Read 182 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 975
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
BILLY SHARP SHARP SHARP....
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:48:57 PM »
BILLY SHARP SHARP SHARP 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 095
Re: BILLY SHARP SHARP SHARP....
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:12:34 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 110
Re: BILLY SHARP SHARP SHARP....
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:45:21 PM »
He is still a better striker than anyone on our books.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 348
Pack o cunts
Re: BILLY SHARP SHARP SHARP....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:16:09 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 08:45:21 PM
He is still a better striker than anyone on our books.
Doubled his season tally with his goal yesterday... .
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
