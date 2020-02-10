TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 834





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 834Pull your socks up Tel.

Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎 « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:29:20 AM » Sooner or later someone is going to be killed by these wankers being overly aggressive with the batons.

In their training they are told not to hit "red zones" - head, back of the neck spine etc. This copper could have brought the lad down with a swipe to the legs, no problem. The running, full swing crack to that lads head could have easily killed him.

He should be disciplined at least but ideally arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. I expect neither will happen.