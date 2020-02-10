Welcome,
February 10, 2020, 11:32:59 AM
SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
Author
Topic: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎 (Read 576 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 978
SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
DID THIS TO A 16 YEAR OLD LAD WHO WAS FIGHTING WITH ANOTHER LAD AFTER BARNSLEY V SHEFF WED GAME NEAR SOME SHOPS... WHACKED HIM OVER THE NAPPER WITH A 6 FOOT STICK 👎
FUCKING SCANDELOUS 👎
Steboro
Posts: 3 117
Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
Hes gonna be pretty pissed off with that new haircut.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 510
Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
He should get legal advice, he's probably due some compo.
ZombieTits
Posts: 565
Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
Good on them I say....should of twatted the chavy little cunts a bit harder 👍👍
LEON TROTSKY
Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
Quote from: ZombieTits on
Yesterday
at 06:22:09 PM
Good on them I say....should of twatted the chavy little cunts a bit harder 👍👍
SAYS THE CUNT WHO DARE NOT SAY BOO TO A MANS FACE 👎
BIGGEST WANKER ON ERE 👍
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 957
Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
Sounds like he gets on your tits, Lids.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 07:46:09 PM
Sounds like he gets on your tits, Lids.
NOT MINE MATE... IF I GOT A PROBLEM I FACE PEOPLE... NOWT I CAN DO ABOUT SHITHOUSES ON ERE SPOUTING OFF AND HIDING ALL THE TIME 👎
El Capitan
Posts: 40 345
Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:52:44 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 07:46:09 PM
Sounds like he gets on your tits, Lids.
NOT MY D CUPS MATE
Skinz
Posts: 2 018
Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/police-aggression-towards-football-fans.344551/
Copper desrves a kicking
ZombieTits
Posts: 565
Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 07:46:09 PM
Sounds like he gets on your tits, Lids.
Some massive tits to get on as well them 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤔👍
Snoozy
Posts: 225
Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
I ended up with one like that at Bolton in 87 when the coppers chased us all through Boots.
Glad there were no camera phones back in the day
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
Sooner or later someone is going to be killed by these wankers being overly aggressive with the batons.
In their training they are told not to hit "red zones" - head, back of the neck spine etc. This copper could have brought the lad down with a swipe to the legs, no problem. The running, full swing crack to that lads head could have easily killed him.
He should be disciplined at least but ideally arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. I expect neither will happen.
Ural Quntz
Re: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
Quote from: Skinz on
Yesterday
at 09:14:27 PM
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/police-aggression-towards-football-fans.344551/
Copper desrves a kicking
Is that a splitarse doing the beating?
Loading...