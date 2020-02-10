Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 10, 2020
Topic: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Yesterday at 02:49:18 PM


DID THIS TO A 16 YEAR OLD LAD WHO WAS FIGHTING WITH ANOTHER LAD AFTER BARNSLEY V SHEFF WED GAME NEAR SOME SHOPS... WHACKED HIM OVER THE NAPPER WITH A 6 FOOT STICK 👎



FUCKING SCANDELOUS 👎
Steboro
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:21:40 PM
Hes gonna be pretty pissed off with that new haircut.
Bobupanddown
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:22:56 PM
He should get legal advice, he's probably due some compo.
ZombieTits
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:22:09 PM
Good on them I say....should of twatted the chavy little cunts a bit harder 👍👍
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:35:01 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 06:22:09 PM
Good on them I say....should of twatted the chavy little cunts a bit harder 👍👍

SAYS THE CUNT WHO DARE NOT SAY BOO TO A MANS FACE  👎

BIGGEST WANKER ON ERE 👍
Holgateoldskool
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:46:09 PM
Sounds like he gets on your tits, Lids.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:52:44 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:46:09 PM
Sounds like he gets on your tits, Lids.

NOT MINE MATE...  IF I GOT A PROBLEM I FACE PEOPLE... NOWT I CAN DO ABOUT SHITHOUSES ON ERE SPOUTING OFF AND HIDING ALL THE TIME 👎
El Capitan
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:53:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:52:44 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:46:09 PM
Sounds like he gets on your tits, Lids.

NOT MY D CUPS MATE

 :lids:
Skinz
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:14:27 PM
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/police-aggression-towards-football-fans.344551/

Copper desrves a kicking  :wanker:
ZombieTits
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:31:24 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:46:09 PM
Sounds like he gets on your tits, Lids.

Some massive tits to get on as well them 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤔👍
Snoozy
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:10:26 PM
I ended up with one like that at Bolton in 87 when the coppers chased us all through Boots.
Glad there were no camera phones back in the day
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #11 on: Today at 10:29:20 AM
Sooner or later someone is going to be killed by these wankers being overly aggressive with the batons.
In their training they are told not to hit "red zones" - head, back of the neck spine etc. This copper could have brought the lad down with a swipe to the legs, no problem. The running, full swing crack to that lads head could have easily killed him.
He should be disciplined at least but ideally arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. I expect neither will happen.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #12 on: Today at 10:58:44 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 09:14:27 PM
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/police-aggression-towards-football-fans.344551/

Copper desrves a kicking  :wanker:

Is that a splitarse doing the beating?
