Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 09, 2020, 09:51:14 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BRUTAL AS EVER 👎  (Read 349 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 975

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:49:18 PM »


DID THIS TO A 16 YEAR OLD LAD WHO WAS FIGHTING WITH ANOTHER LAD AFTER BARNSLEY V SHEFF WED GAME NEAR SOME SHOPS... WHACKED HIM OVER THE NAPPER WITH A 6 FOOT STICK 👎



FUCKING SCANDELOUS 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 117


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:21:40 PM »
Hes gonna be pretty pissed off with that new haircut.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 509


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:22:56 PM »
He should get legal advice, he's probably due some compo.
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 564


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:22:09 PM »
Good on them I say....should of twatted the chavy little cunts a bit harder 👍👍
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 975

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:35:01 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 06:22:09 PM
Good on them I say....should of twatted the chavy little cunts a bit harder 👍👍

SAYS THE CUNT WHO DARE NOT SAY BOO TO A MANS FACE  👎

BIGGEST WANKER ON ERE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 957


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:46:09 PM »
Sounds like he gets on your tits, Lids.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 975

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:52:44 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 07:46:09 PM
Sounds like he gets on your tits, Lids.

NOT MINE MATE...  IF I GOT A PROBLEM I FACE PEOPLE... NOWT I CAN DO ABOUT SHITHOUSES ON ERE SPOUTING OFF AND HIDING ALL THE TIME 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 344


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:53:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:52:44 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 07:46:09 PM
Sounds like he gets on your tits, Lids.

NOT MY D CUPS MATE

 :lids:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 017


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:14:27 PM »
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/police-aggression-towards-football-fans.344551/

Copper desrves a kicking  :wanker:
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 564


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:31:24 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 07:46:09 PM
Sounds like he gets on your tits, Lids.

Some massive tits to get on as well them 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤔👍
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 