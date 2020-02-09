Welcome,
February 09, 2020, 03:02:45 PM
MAN CITY V WEST HAM CALLED OFF...
MAN CITY V WEST HAM CALLED OFF... (Read 135 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 959
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
MAN CITY V WEST HAM CALLED OFF...
FOR THE WEATHER 👎
SOFT CUNTS 😠
mingebag
Re: MAN CITY V WEST HAM CALLED OFF...
Stay of execution for the cockney twats
ZombieTits
Re: MAN CITY V WEST HAM CALLED OFF...
FOR THE WEATHER 👎
SOFT CUNTS 😠
Says the soft cunt who wouldn't go to the gare cos 'its too windy'
😂😂😂😂😂😂👍😂👍
