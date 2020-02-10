Welcome,
February 10, 2020, 08:26:06 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
JUST LUMPED ON WEST HAM...
Author
Topic: JUST LUMPED ON WEST HAM... (Read 134 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 976
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
JUST LUMPED ON WEST HAM...
Yesterday
at 12:15:35 PM »
TO GO DOWN.... LOOKED AT THEIR FIXTURES AND I CAN'T SEE WHERE THE POINTS ARE COMING FROM UNDER THAT CLOWN MOYES 🤡
💷💷💷
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 570
Re: JUST LUMPED ON WEST HAM...
Yesterday
at 12:17:50 PM »
I WOULD LUV IT IF THEM CUNTS WENT DOWN AND THE VILE
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 006
Re: JUST LUMPED ON WEST HAM...
Today
at 07:35:29 AM »
the FA will intervene and dock one of the other clubs for some obscure "breach" to make sure the Hammers stay up
they can't get relegated with a stadium like that you know
and they won us the world cup......
