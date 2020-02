Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 953





Posts: 953 Next 3 games we need to get 9 points! « on: Today at 11:35:33 AM » Tall order but we need to get maximum points. Teams below us, all need putting to the sword as we need to put further distance between us and then. Will need to tighten up defensively to achieve this. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 959



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 959I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Next 3 games we need to get 9 points! « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:25:24 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:19:40 PM

NEED TO DROP FRY HE IS A FUCKING LIABILITY

SAID THAT BEFORE YESTERDAY'S GAME... WHAT DOES HE GO AND DO FOR 3RD GOAL HE STOPS DEFENDING AND STANDS OFF WATKINS WHO HE WAS MARKING 👎



FIRST HALF BAMBI WAS MARKING HIM AND HE NEVER GOT A SNIFF 👍 SAID THAT BEFORE YESTERDAY'S GAME... WHAT DOES HE GO AND DO FOR 3RD GOAL HE STOPS DEFENDING AND STANDS OFF WATKINS WHO HE WAS MARKING 👎FIRST HALF BAMBI WAS MARKING HIM AND HE NEVER GOT A SNIFF 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......