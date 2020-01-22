LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 947



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 947I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... JONES V REYES « on: Today at 06:56:32 AM » LET'S GET IT ON 👊👊👊 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 947



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 947I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: JONES V REYES « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:02:38 AM » REYES BOSSING IT 👍👊👊👊👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 947



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 947I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: JONES V REYES « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:10:05 AM » REYES JUST BEEN ROBBED 👎😠😠😠👎



NO WAY JONES WON THAT 👎😠😠😠👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Ayresome89

Offline



Posts: 41





Posts: 41 Re: JONES V REYES « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:16:48 AM » First 3 rounds were a lot closer, Reyes setting the pace and winning the fight. But Jones is probably the greatest Mixed martial artist of all time. Dominated rounds 4 and 5 and they were possibly 10-8 rounds. Round 5 almost deffinately. It was close but I thought Jones won. Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 154





Posts: 4 154 Re: JONES V REYES « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:52:10 AM » Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 154





Posts: 4 154 Re: JONES V REYES « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:57:29 AM »



Wasnt that your excuse in court?



I always hang out in this bush, shes stalking me! Youve sent me shit loads of inboxes and Im the stalker?Wasnt that your excuse in court?I always hang out in this bush, shes stalking me! Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 947



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 947I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: JONES V REYES « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:59:27 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:57:29 AM



Wasnt that your excuse in court?



I always hang out in this bush, shes stalking me!

Youve sent me shit loads of inboxes and Im the stalker?Wasnt that your excuse in court?I always hang out in this bush, shes stalking me!

AND YOU STILL NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO COME AND CALL ME TO MY FACE













KEEP ON HIDING BEHIND YA KEYPAD SHITTYARSE AND YOU STILL NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO COME AND CALL ME TO MY FACEKEEP ON HIDING BEHIND YA KEYPAD SHITTYARSE Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 154





Posts: 4 154 Re: JONES V REYES « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:04:10 AM »



Ill be walking the dog over the gare at 11ish, so you know where I am you stupid old cunt You never turn up you gobshite, youve been called out loads but can never make itIll be walking the dog over the gare at 11ish, so you know where I am you stupid old cunt Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



tunstall

Offline



Posts: 2 999





Posts: 2 999 Re: JONES V REYES « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:06:08 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:04:10 AM



Ill be walking the dog over the gare at 11ish, so you know where I am you stupid old cunt

You never turn up you gobshite, youve been called out loads but can never make itIll be walking the dog over the gare at 11ish, so you know where I am you stupid old cunt





what type of dog is it? what type of dog is it? Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 154





Posts: 4 154 Re: JONES V REYES « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:09:03 AM » Chocolate lab Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

