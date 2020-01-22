Welcome,
February 09, 2020, 11:20:55 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
JONES V REYES
Author
Topic: JONES V REYES (Read 164 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 947
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
JONES V REYES
«
on:
Today
at 06:56:32 AM »
LET'S GET IT ON 👊👊👊
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 947
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:02:38 AM »
REYES BOSSING IT 👍👊👊👊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 947
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:10:05 AM »
REYES JUST BEEN ROBBED 👎😠😠😠👎
NO WAY JONES WON THAT 👎😠😠😠👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ayresome89
Offline
Posts: 41
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:16:48 AM »
First 3 rounds were a lot closer, Reyes setting the pace and winning the fight. But Jones is probably the greatest Mixed martial artist of all time. Dominated rounds 4 and 5 and they were possibly 10-8 rounds. Round 5 almost deffinately. It was close but I thought Jones won.
Logged
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 550
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:27:58 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:10:05 AM
REYES JUST BEEN ROBBED 👎😠😠😠👎
NO WAY JONES WON THAT 👎😠😠😠👎
Wrong again flabby tits😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 947
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:47:35 AM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on
Today
at 09:27:58 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:10:05 AM
REYES JUST BEEN ROBBED 👎😠😠😠👎
NO WAY JONES WON THAT 👎😠😠😠👎
Wrong again flabby tits😂😂😂😂😂😂
YOU NEVER WATCHED IT YA WRONG UN CUNT....75% OF UFC FANS AND PEOPLE WHO KNOW WHAT THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT GAVE IT TO REYES
YOU FUCKING DAFT CUNT
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 154
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:52:10 AM »
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 947
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:53:17 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 09:52:10 AM
ANOTHER STALKER
WHAT A SET OF PECKS
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 550
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:57:18 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 09:52:10 AM
Fucking state of them tits 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🍉🍉
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 154
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:57:29 AM »
Youve sent me shit loads of inboxes and Im the stalker?
Wasnt that your excuse in court?
I always hang out in this bush, shes stalking me!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 947
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:59:27 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 09:57:29 AM
Youve sent me shit loads of inboxes and Im the stalker?
Wasnt that your excuse in court?
I always hang out in this bush, shes stalking me!
AND YOU STILL NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO COME AND CALL ME TO MY FACE
KEEP ON HIDING BEHIND YA KEYPAD SHITTYARSE
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 550
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:02:40 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:59:27 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 09:57:29 AM
Youve sent me shit loads of inboxes and Im the stalker?
Wasnt that your excuse in court?
I always hang out in this bush, shes stalking me!
AND YOU STILL NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO COME AND CALL ME TO MY FACE
KEEP ON HIDING BEHIND YA KEYPAD SHITTYARSE
Keep on inboxing men and slapping women about you wrong 'un gobshite
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 154
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:04:10 AM »
You never turn up you gobshite, youve been called out loads but can never make it
Ill be walking the dog over the gare at 11ish, so you know where I am you stupid old cunt
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 999
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:06:08 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 10:04:10 AM
You never turn up you gobshite, youve been called out loads but can never make it
Ill be walking the dog over the gare at 11ish, so you know where I am you stupid old cunt
what type of dog is it?
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 154
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:09:03 AM »
Chocolate lab
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 999
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:09:42 AM »
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 947
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 10:24:01 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 10:04:10 AM
You never turn up you gobshite, youve been called out loads but can never make it
Ill be walking the dog over the gare at 11ish, so you know where I am you stupid old cunt
OVER THE GARE IN THIS WEATHER 😂
WHAT A FUCKING BILLY BULLSHITTER YOU ARE... POP TO THE CROSS AT 12 👍👊👊👊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 999
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 10:26:25 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:24:01 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 10:04:10 AM
You never turn up you gobshite, youve been called out loads but can never make it
Ill be walking the dog over the gare at 11ish, so you know where I am you stupid old cunt
OVER THE GARE IN THIS WEATHER 😂
WHAT A FUCKING BILLY BULLSHITTER YOU ARE... POP TO THE CROSS AT 12 👍👊👊👊👍
the Cross in this weather?
Logged
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 550
Re: JONES V REYES
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 10:43:53 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:24:01 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 10:04:10 AM
You never turn up you gobshite, youve been called out loads but can never make it
Ill be walking the dog over the gare at 11ish, so you know where I am you stupid old cunt
OVER THE GARE IN THIS WEATHER 😂
WHAT A FUCKING BILLY BULLSHITTER YOU ARE... POP TO THE CROSS AT 12 👍👊👊👊👍
The wobbly chested wife beater shits out again😪
Logged
Loading...