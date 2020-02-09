Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: JONES V REYES  (Read 58 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 06:56:32 AM »
LET'S GET IT ON  👊👊👊
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:02:38 AM »
REYES BOSSING IT  👍👊👊👊👍
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:10:05 AM »
REYES JUST BEEN ROBBED  👎😠😠😠👎

NO WAY JONES WON THAT  👎😠😠😠👎
Ayresome89

« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:16:48 AM »
First 3 rounds were a lot closer, Reyes setting the pace and winning the fight. But Jones is probably the greatest Mixed martial artist of all time. Dominated rounds 4 and 5 and they were possibly 10-8 rounds. Round 5 almost deffinately. It  was close but I thought Jones won.
