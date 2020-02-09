Welcome,
February 09, 2020, 09:18:49 AM
JONES V REYES
Topic: JONES V REYES (Read 57 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 937
JONES V REYES
LET'S GET IT ON 👊👊👊
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 937
Re: JONES V REYES
REYES BOSSING IT 👍👊👊👊👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 937
Re: JONES V REYES
REYES JUST BEEN ROBBED 👎😠😠😠👎
NO WAY JONES WON THAT 👎😠😠😠👎
Ayresome89
Posts: 41
Re: JONES V REYES
First 3 rounds were a lot closer, Reyes setting the pace and winning the fight. But Jones is probably the greatest Mixed martial artist of all time. Dominated rounds 4 and 5 and they were possibly 10-8 rounds. Round 5 almost deffinately. It was close but I thought Jones won.
