Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 10, 2020, 07:09:33 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
"A lot of sausages just say what comes into their head."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: "A lot of sausages just say what comes into their head." (Read 202 times)
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 197
"A lot of sausages just say what comes into their head."
«
on:
February 08, 2020, 10:22:15 PM »
Quote from Ellis Genge the England try scorer today
Great quote in this age of media trained automatons
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 566
Re: "A lot of sausages just say what comes into their head."
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:00:35 AM »
Isn't that how speech normally works?
Logged
BarnesBoroFC
Offline
Posts: 428
Re: "A lot of sausages just say what comes into their head."
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:17:25 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Yesterday
at 02:00:35 AM
Isn't that how speech normally works?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...