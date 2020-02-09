Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 09, 2020, 03:22:02 AM
Author Topic: "A lot of sausages just say what comes into their head."  (Read 64 times)
« on: Yesterday at 10:22:15 PM »
Quote from Ellis Genge the England try scorer today  charles

Great quote in this age of media trained automatons
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:00:35 AM »
Isn't that how speech normally works? 
