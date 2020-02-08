Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: DAEL FRY
monkeyman
on: Today at 09:50:56 PM
NEEDS DROPPING HE FUCKS UP NEARLY EVERY GAME WHICH ENDS UP BORO CONCEDING
SHOTTON AND FRIEND WILL BE A WELCOME BOOST  :like:
FUCK KNOWS WHEN AYALA'S HOLIDAYS ARE OVER 
