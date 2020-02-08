Welcome,
February 08, 2020, 10:34:59 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
DAEL FRY
Author
Topic: DAEL FRY (Read 36 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 561
DAEL FRY
«
on:
Today
at 09:50:56 PM »
NEEDS DROPPING HE FUCKS UP NEARLY EVERY GAME WHICH ENDS UP BORO CONCEDING
SHOTTON AND FRIEND WILL BE A WELCOME BOOST
FUCK KNOWS WHEN AYALA'S HOLIDAYS ARE OVER
Logged
