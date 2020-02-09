Welcome,
February 09, 2020, 03:21:56 AM
Very pleasing to see the Sweaties crushed by England.
Author
Topic: Very pleasing to see the Sweaties crushed by England. (Read 117 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 109
Very pleasing to see the Sweaties crushed by England.
I bet that spoilt Wee Jimmy Krankie's tea. I'm off to have a glass of single malt to celebrate.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 304
The ace face.
Re: Very pleasing to see the Sweaties crushed by England.
I bet that spoilt Wee Jimmy Krankie's tea. I'm off to have a glass of single malt to celebrate.
double celebration for you, boro got beat as well which you like.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
mingebag
Posts: 4 296
Re: Very pleasing to see the Sweaties crushed by England.
fuck off cunt
mingebag
Posts: 4 296
Re: Very pleasing to see the Sweaties crushed by England.
fucking get in
tunstall
Posts: 2 988
Re: Very pleasing to see the Sweaties crushed by England.
always good to beat the racist porridge gobblers
just done a 4-week trip with Mr Pro-Scottish.....EVERY single topic we talked about he came out with claims that scotland were the best at it, did it first, invented it etc.....
when Teesside had its "earthquake" he was straight on google to tell us that the biggest quake in the UK was in scotland.....fuck off
so yes, i love it when we beat em
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 561
Re: Very pleasing to see the Sweaties crushed by England.
Very satisfying to beat the EU loving twats!
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 566
Re: Very pleasing to see the Sweaties crushed by England.
Terrible game, deserved the win though.
Hogg looked like he was going to have a breakdown at the end.
Twice in a week he's cost his team.
