Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 08, 2020, 08:59:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Very pleasing to see the Sweaties crushed by England.  (Read 57 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 109


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:58:35 PM »
I bet that spoilt Wee Jimmy Krankie's tea. I'm off to have a glass of single malt to celebrate.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 304


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:10:33 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:58:35 PM
I bet that spoilt Wee Jimmy Krankie's tea. I'm off to have a glass of single malt to celebrate.
double celebration for you, boro got beat as well which you like.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 296



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:11:58 PM »
 :dftt: fuck off cunt
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 296



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:23:01 PM »
fucking get in
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 988


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:34:24 PM »
always good to beat the racist porridge gobblers

just done a 4-week trip with Mr Pro-Scottish.....EVERY single topic we talked about he came out with claims that scotland were the best at it, did it first, invented it etc.....

when Teesside had its "earthquake" he was straight on google to tell us that the biggest quake in the UK was in scotland.....fuck off

so yes, i love it when we beat em
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 