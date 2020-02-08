tunstall

Re: Very pleasing to see the Sweaties crushed by England. « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:34:24 PM » always good to beat the racist porridge gobblers



just done a 4-week trip with Mr Pro-Scottish.....EVERY single topic we talked about he came out with claims that scotland were the best at it, did it first, invented it etc.....



when Teesside had its "earthquake" he was straight on google to tell us that the biggest quake in the UK was in scotland.....fuck off



so yes, i love it when we beat em