February 09, 2020, 08:11:20 PM
Author Topic: I think Woodgate has been given enough time.  (Read 323 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 109


« on: Yesterday at 06:02:59 PM »
Ridiculous team selection today. I think it is apparent to all that he is simply clueless. Well done Great Leader for another gash appointment.
towz
Posts: 7 664


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:07:10 PM »
Fuck off Bill you tedious cunt
mingebag
Posts: 4 298



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:46:20 PM »
shut the fuck up mackem cunt  :wanker:
tunstall
Posts: 3 001


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:57:11 PM »
Did you watch the game?

Entertaining stuff

Disappointing in the end but we certainly gave them a good game

Woody's Boro project is coming along nicely

UTB
mingebag
Posts: 4 298



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:57:48 PM »
 :like:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 347

Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:16:22 PM »
 :dftt:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jake past
Posts: 1 315



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:17:12 PM »
I think it's quite apparent you're a mackem cock!
calamity
Posts: 8 194


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:21:04 PM »
Hes been itching to post something like that for weeks.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 968



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:55:53 PM »
Never wanted him but I've enjoyed watching boro again recently and he is about on track with any positive expectations i had from him.

Bill, you are so transparent son. You've had your laugh but give it up FFS.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 509


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:27:19 PM »
Did you?

First half we were fucking shyte and should have been 3 or 4 down.

You silly raras don't understand that is perfectly acceptable to be critical when we're fucking shit and make no mistake, we're fucking shit.
tunstall
Posts: 3 001


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:57:19 PM »
calm down mate, you'll do yourself a mischief

did you expect us to get something at Brentford? cos i fucking never

they're on fire, i think they're the form team in the league and i'm backing them to finish in the top 3, maybe even take 2nd

we gave a good account of ourselves

if our injury list ever clears up we'll improve even more - Fry is practically burnt out, he's been our only defender for the last couple of months

i prefer to look at the positives rather than dwell on the negatives

also, i want my team to succeed, whereas some people can't wait for them to fail

and yes......i did watch the game
