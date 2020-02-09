tunstall

Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:27:19 PM Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 07:57:11 PM Did you watch the game?



Entertaining stuff



Disappointing in the end but we certainly gave them a good game



Woody's Boro project is coming along nicely



UTB



Did you?



First half we were fucking shyte and should have been 3 or 4 down.



You silly raras don't understand that is perfectly acceptable to be critical when we're fucking shit and make no mistake, we're fucking shit.



calm down mate, you'll do yourself a mischief



did you expect us to get something at Brentford? cos i fucking never



they're on fire, i think they're the form team in the league and i'm backing them to finish in the top 3, maybe even take 2nd



we gave a good account of ourselves



if our injury list ever clears up we'll improve even more - Fry is practically burnt out, he's been our only defender for the last couple of months



i prefer to look at the positives rather than dwell on the negatives



also, i want my team to succeed, whereas some people can't wait for them to fail



and yes......i did watch the game



