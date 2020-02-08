Welcome,
February 08, 2020, 10:34:54 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
I think Woodgate has been given enough time.
Author
Topic: I think Woodgate has been given enough time. (Read 159 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 109
I think Woodgate has been given enough time.
«
on:
Today
at 06:02:59 PM »
Ridiculous team selection today. I think it is apparent to all that he is simply clueless. Well done Great Leader for another gash appointment.
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 664
Re: I think Woodgate has been given enough time.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:07:10 PM »
Fuck off Bill you tedious cunt
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 296
Re: I think Woodgate has been given enough time.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:46:20 PM »
shut the fuck up mackem cunt
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 988
Re: I think Woodgate has been given enough time.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:57:11 PM »
Did you watch the game?
Entertaining stuff
Disappointing in the end but we certainly gave them a good game
Woody's Boro project is coming along nicely
UTB
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 296
Re: I think Woodgate has been given enough time.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:57:48 PM »
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 345
Pack o cunts
Re: I think Woodgate has been given enough time.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:16:22 PM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 315
Re: I think Woodgate has been given enough time.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:17:12 PM »
I think it's quite apparent you're a mackem cock!
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 194
Re: I think Woodgate has been given enough time.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:21:04 PM »
Hes been itching to post something like that for weeks.
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
