Topic: I think Woodgate has been given enough time.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 109


« on: Today at 06:02:59 PM »
Ridiculous team selection today. I think it is apparent to all that he is simply clueless. Well done Great Leader for another gash appointment.
towz
Posts: 7 664


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:07:10 PM »
Fuck off Bill you tedious cunt
mingebag
Posts: 4 296



« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:46:20 PM »
shut the fuck up mackem cunt  :wanker:
tunstall
Posts: 2 988


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:57:11 PM »
Did you watch the game?

Entertaining stuff

Disappointing in the end but we certainly gave them a good game

Woody's Boro project is coming along nicely

UTB
mingebag
Posts: 4 296



« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:57:48 PM »
 :like:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 345

Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:16:22 PM »
 :dftt:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jake past
Posts: 1 315



« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:17:12 PM »
I think it's quite apparent you're a mackem cock!
calamity
Posts: 8 194


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:21:04 PM »
Hes been itching to post something like that for weeks.
