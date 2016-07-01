Welcome,
February 08, 2020, 02:05:48 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Well Done Klopp
Author
Topic: Well Done Klopp (Read 112 times)
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 273
Well Done Klopp
«
on:
Today
at 11:21:38 AM »
Manager of month for 5th time breaking Peps record of 4 for one season. With still another 3 months of season to play who knows how many he can win. I thought Wenger or Ferguson might have held that record not realising it was Pep before Klopp took it. Probably now the best manager in world is Klopp?
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 876
Re: Well Done Klopp
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:01:56 PM »
What a guy.
Ayresome89
Online
Posts: 40
Re: Well Done Klopp
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:37:35 PM »
Klopp is having a great season. But until he wins multiple premier League titles Pep will still be the best manager in the world.
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 531
Re: Well Done Klopp
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:42:03 PM »
Fuck off you plastic scouser go post on one of there justice for the 96 boards
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 273
Re: Well Done Klopp
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:48:47 PM »
Yeah agree Jethro, what a guy. Should have title won I think in record time as well this season. Another record Klopp hopefully takes from Pep.
Dicky2006
Online
Posts: 12 020
Re: Well Done Klopp
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:51:58 PM »
Won't win it in February as the arrogant twat didn't even bother to turn up for their last game
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 273
Re: Well Done Klopp
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:04:22 PM »
Theres a lot of bitterness & jealousy being shown today towards the great German. Maybe if he wasnt so successful breaking record after record then one or two might not be so toxic & bitter today.
Chill out guys & just enjoy what you are witnessing as up to this season this has never been done before & May never be done again.
