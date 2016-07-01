Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Well Done Klopp  (Read 112 times)
Manager of month for 5th time breaking Peps record of 4 for one season. With still another 3 months of season to play who knows how many he can win. I thought Wenger or Ferguson might have held that record not realising it was Pep before Klopp took it. Probably now the best manager in world is Klopp?
What a guy.
Klopp is having a great season. But until he wins multiple premier League titles Pep will still be the best manager in the world.

Fuck off you plastic scouser go post on one of there justice for the 96 boards  :wanker:
Yeah agree Jethro, what a guy. Should have title won I think in record time as well this season. Another record Klopp hopefully takes from Pep.
Won't win it in February as the arrogant twat didn't even bother to turn up for their last game  :wanker:
Theres a lot of bitterness & jealousy being shown today towards the great German. Maybe if he wasnt so successful breaking record after record then one or two might not be so toxic & bitter today.

Chill out guys & just enjoy what you are witnessing as up to this season this has never been done before & May never be done again.
