dixieland

Offline



Posts: 1 271





Posts: 1 271

Well Done Klopp « on: Today at 11:21:38 AM » Manager of month for 5th time breaking Peps record of 4 for one season. With still another 3 months of season to play who knows how many he can win. I thought Wenger or Ferguson might have held that record not realising it was Pep before Klopp took it. Probably now the best manager in world is Klopp?