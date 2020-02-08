Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Well Done Klopp  (Read 34 times)
Manager of month for 5th time breaking Peps record of 4 for one season. With still another 3 months of season to play who knows how many he can win. I thought Wenger or Ferguson might have held that record not realising it was Pep before Klopp took it. Probably now the best manager in world is Klopp?
What a guy.
