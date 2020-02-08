Welcome,
February 08, 2020, 12:12:39 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Well Done Klopp
Author
Topic: Well Done Klopp (Read 34 times)
dixieland
Well Done Klopp
Manager of month for 5th time breaking Peps record of 4 for one season. With still another 3 months of season to play who knows how many he can win. I thought Wenger or Ferguson might have held that record not realising it was Pep before Klopp took it. Probably now the best manager in world is Klopp?
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Re: Well Done Klopp
What a guy.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
