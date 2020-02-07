Welcome,
February 07, 2020, 07:36:20 PM
Geordies 1 Fenians 3
Topic: Geordies 1 Fenians 3 (Read 120 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 344
Pack o cunts
Geordies 1 Fenians 3
«
on:
Today
at 04:40:34 PM »
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/celtic-hooligan-found-guilty-of-punching-three-police-horses/ar-BBZekhQ?ocid=spartanntp
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 969
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Geordies 1 Fenians 3
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:49:57 PM »
Did he bray them.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 275
Re: Geordies 1 Fenians 3
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:51:49 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 04:49:57 PM
Did he bray them.
Neeeeigh
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 969
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Geordies 1 Fenians 3
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:53:04 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 875
Re: Geordies 1 Fenians 3
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:58:18 PM »
He sounds un-stable to me.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
