Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 07, 2020, 09:16:25 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
the next one to come out gay
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: the next one to come out gay (Read 404 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 294
The ace face.
the next one to come out gay
«
on:
Today
at 12:23:02 PM »
I reckon it could be Johnny, he tries to hard.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 912
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:25:01 PM »
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 832
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:45:10 PM »
He's got the same tits as you Lids.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 12 019
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:58:35 PM »
Michael Barrymore
ITK
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 533
Fuck the pope
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:00:18 PM »
David Walliams
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 294
The ace face.
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:09:56 PM »
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on
Today
at 02:00:18 PM
David Walliams
he's camp (and oily) and he might have tried it but I don't think he's full a on hatter.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 972
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:22:05 PM »
Fuck off daft cunt.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 12 019
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:25:20 PM »
Jermaine Jenas
Its the only reason i can think of, as to why he will get the Match of The Day gig.
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 501
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:27:22 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Today
at 04:25:20 PM
Jermaine Jenas
Its the only reason i can think of, as to why he will get the Match of The Day gig.
As he was filmed putting Ashley Cole's phone up his arse I think it's a certainty.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 832
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:46:27 PM »
Paddy Bamford
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 275
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:50:33 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 04:46:27 PM
Paddy Bamford
Does he really need to come out?
Logged
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 12 019
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:51:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:27:22 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Today
at 04:25:20 PM
Jermaine Jenas
Its the only reason i can think of, as to why he will get the Match of The Day gig.
As he was filmed putting Ashley Cole's phone up his arse I think it's a certainty.
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 832
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 04:54:50 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 04:50:33 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 04:46:27 PM
Paddy Bamford
Does he really need to come out?
Fair point.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 294
The ace face.
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:55:59 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 04:22:05 PM
Fuck off daft cunt.
protesting too much now.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 092
UTB
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:26:23 PM »
Andi Peter's, nailed on Spunk guzzler
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 972
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:27:42 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 05:55:59 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 04:22:05 PM
Fuck off daft cunt.
protesting too much now.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 294
The ace face.
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:44:16 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 08:27:42 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 05:55:59 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 04:22:05 PM
Fuck off daft cunt.
protesting too much now.
you can always nip round and cheer his mrs up.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...