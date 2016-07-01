Welcome,
February 07, 2020, 05:51:50 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
the next one to come out gay
Author
Topic: the next one to come out gay (Read 255 times)
Jimmy Cooper
the next one to come out gay
«
on:
Today
at 12:23:02 PM »
I reckon it could be Johnny, he tries to hard.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:25:01 PM »
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:45:10 PM »
He's got the same tits as you Lids.
Dicky2006
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:58:35 PM »
Michael Barrymore
TeesvilleMonsoon
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:00:18 PM »
David Walliams
Jimmy Cooper
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:09:56 PM »
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on
Today
at 02:00:18 PM
David Walliams
he's camp (and oily) and he might have tried it but I don't think he's full a on hatter.
Johnny Thunder
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:22:05 PM »
Fuck off daft cunt.
Dicky2006
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:25:20 PM »
Jermaine Jenas
Its the only reason i can think of, as to why he will get the Match of The Day gig.
Bobupanddown
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:27:22 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Today
at 04:25:20 PM
Jermaine Jenas
Its the only reason i can think of, as to why he will get the Match of The Day gig.
As he was filmed putting Ashley Cole's phone up his arse I think it's a certainty.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:46:27 PM »
Paddy Bamford
mingebag
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:50:33 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 04:46:27 PM
Paddy Bamford
Does he really need to come out?
Dicky2006
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:51:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:27:22 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Today
at 04:25:20 PM
Jermaine Jenas
Its the only reason i can think of, as to why he will get the Match of The Day gig.
As he was filmed putting Ashley Cole's phone up his arse I think it's a certainty.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 04:54:50 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 04:50:33 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 04:46:27 PM
Paddy Bamford
Does he really need to come out?
Fair point.
