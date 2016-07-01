Welcome,
February 07, 2020, 02:10:07 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
the next one to come out gay
Author
Topic: the next one to come out gay (Read 95 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 289
The ace face.
the next one to come out gay
«
on:
Today
at 12:23:02 PM »
I reckon it could be Johnny, he tries to hard.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 911
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:25:01 PM »
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 825
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:45:10 PM »
He's got the same tits as you Lids.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Dicky2006
Online
Posts: 12 016
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:58:35 PM »
Michael Barrymore
ITK
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
TeesvilleMonsoon
Online
Posts: 533
Fuck the pope
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:00:18 PM »
David Walliams
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 289
The ace face.
Re: the next one to come out gay
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:09:56 PM »
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on
Today
at 02:00:18 PM
David Walliams
he's camp (and oily) and he might have tried it but I don't think he's full a on hatter.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
