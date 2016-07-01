|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ayresome89
Offline
Posts: 39
|
Fuck me they are all sitting around applauding him while he sits there crying.
FFS he's just admitted conning his wife for 22 years (Bet she's feeling great today) and that he craves a cock up his back passage.
I'm seeing people saying what a hero he is and how brave he must be. Jesus wept you would think he'd just cured cancer or something.
Whatever happened to British manhood? No wonder the Muzzies think they can take the place over if this is a representation of where British men are now.
Well said
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|