Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 08, 2020, 02:07:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Phillip Schofield  (Read 720 times)
Ayresome89

Offline Offline

Posts: 39


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 AM »
Has announced via social media that he is gay, after 27 years of marriage to his wife  mick
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 912

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:16:56 AM »
YOU COULD HAVE KNOCKED ME DOWN WITH A FEATHER  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 019


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:20:04 AM »
You would think sitting next to Holly would have cured him  mcl
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 946


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:33:07 AM »
Guess thats his marriage gone in a puff of smoke
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 100


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 AM »
Attention seeking little tw@t.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 501


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:59:45 AM »
Did his wife not notice the fudge packers coming round at all hours to smash his back doors in?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 294


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:16:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:59:45 AM
Did his wife not notice the fudge packers coming round at all hours to smash his back doors in?
she must have wondered why he only did her up the wrong un'. klins
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 275



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:56:10 PM »
Is Gordan the Gopher gay as well then
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 912

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:27:34 PM »
https://ibb.co/YNd1jwH
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 275



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:36:45 PM »
 :nige:
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 305


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:48:02 PM »
He must of been caught out, or some feller has sold a story on him, its the only reason they usually come out, the papers have given him a few days to come clean first. Tell his wife etc
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 014


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:57:09 PM »
I bet his asshole's like a magician's inside pocket  klins
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 036


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:16:05 PM »
Fuck me they are all sitting around applauding him while he sits there crying.

FFS he's just admitted conning his wife for 22 years (Bet she's feeling great today) and that he craves a cock up his back passage.

I'm seeing people saying what a hero he is and how brave he must be. Jesus wept you would think he'd just cured cancer or something.

Whatever happened to British manhood? No wonder the Muzzies think they can take the place over if this is a representation of where British men are now.

 :meltdown:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 275



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:18:40 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 01:57:09 PM
I bet his asshole's like a magician's inside pocket  klins
Speaking from experience Mr Skinz  klins
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 036


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:21:00 PM »

 :nige:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9zHqx-Hoz8&feature=youtu.be
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 100


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:38:32 PM »
Go and have a look at the similar thread on Wokeme. Rather a different response to here.
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 275



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:41:38 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:38:32 PM
Go and have a look at the similar thread on Wokeme. Rather a different response to here.
Aren't they always
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 832


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:57:32 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:21:00 PM

 :nige:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9zHqx-Hoz8&feature=youtu.be



 :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
thicko
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 55

Seriously thick...


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:48:10 PM »
I wonder if his ITV contract is/was coming up for renewal... probably won't harm his 'career' anyway...
Logged
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 019


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:56:24 PM »
Interesting timing isnt it? For the first time in his career he was not the media and public darling.

Backstage arguments with Holly, Ruth and Amanda Holdon had put him in a bad light and his Mr Nice Guy image was slipping.

Bet him and his PR team have had this in their back pocket for a rainy day.

But no im not cynical haha
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 294


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:00:06 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 03:56:24 PM
Interesting timing isnt it? For the first time in his career he was not the media and public darling.

Backstage arguments with Holly, Ruth and Amanda Holdon had put him in a bad light and his Mr Nice Guy image was slipping.

Bet him and his PR team have had this in their back pocket for a rainy day.

But no im not cynical haha

if they pick on him now he'll say they're homophobic,plus he gets to go brown hatting down gay clubs,win win. :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 501


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:12:09 PM »
I think we can all figure out what's happened, either he was being blackmailed or the press had him caught and it was better for him to come out rather than be exposed.

All those daft twats claiming this was 'brave' - if the man was brave he'd have come out in the 80s when society wasn't so accepting.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 091



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:28:50 PM »
TO ME IT LOOKS LIKE HE MIGHT HAVE AIDS !!!

BETTER REACH FOR THE LUCAZADE QUICK !!!  AIDS RECOVERY !!!   jc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qi-LNbV1fM
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 091



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:30:26 PM »
 jc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BAUvwz7Hk4    :mido:

       
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 014


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:56:56 PM »
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 014


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:57:51 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 02:18:40 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 01:57:09 PM
I bet his asshole's like a magician's inside pocket  klins
Speaking from experience Mr Skinz  klins

 :duh:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 766


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:47:02 PM »
In similar news, Piers Morgan has just come out as a complete and utter cunt. Neither admissions are a surprise!
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 551


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:28:36 PM »
SMARMY CUNT TURNS OUT TO BE A SHIT STABBER SHOCK HORROR
FEEL SORRY FOR HIS WIFE I HOPE SHE TAKES HIM TO THE CLEANERS  :wanker:
Logged
Erimus44
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 280


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:34:07 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:47:02 PM
In similar news, Piers Morgan has just come out as a complete and utter cunt. Neither admissions are a surprise!


Yet another thing you have in common with Piers Morgan then.
Logged
Ayresome89

Offline Offline

Posts: 39


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:41:46 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:16:05 PM
Fuck me they are all sitting around applauding him while he sits there crying.

FFS he's just admitted conning his wife for 22 years (Bet she's feeling great today) and that he craves a cock up his back passage.

I'm seeing people saying what a hero he is and how brave he must be. Jesus wept you would think he'd just cured cancer or something.

Whatever happened to British manhood? No wonder the Muzzies think they can take the place over if this is a representation of where British men are now.

 :meltdown:


Well said
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 529

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:34:27 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:47:02 PM
In similar news, Piers Morgan has just come out as a complete and utter cunt. Neither admissions are a surprise!


"just"? When he wriggled out of an 'insider dealing' charge whilst editing socialist shit-rag the Daily Mirror, the sane amongst us knew that then.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 014


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:47:42 AM »
Might have been someone from here that posted over the road regarding what gay piss ups are like. Totaly different than your usual straight lad piss up. The drugs in the gay community is not only rife but on another planet. Totally different scene
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 585


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:01:34 AM »
DO YOU GO WHEN THERES FREE SPICE?  monkey :alf: :nige: charles

BEER ME YOU PLAGGY MANC DOSSER  :wanker: charles :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 014


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:12:06 AM »
Have you even bothered to check whether your*cough*fat kids are breathin?
Logged
DowningAlbion
Mixer
***
Online Online

Posts: 186


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:17:15 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 01:01:34 AM
DO YOU GO WHEN THERES FREE SPICE?  monkey :alf: :nige: charles

BEER ME YOU PLAGGY MANC DOSSER  :wanker: charles :beer:

Brilliant Monty - I think he's there now  rava
« Last Edit: Today at 01:20:07 AM by DowningAlbion » Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 014


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:43:21 AM »
Who's let the spastic out?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 