Ayresome89

Posts: 39 Phillip Schofield « on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 AM » Has announced via social media that he is gay, after 27 years of marriage to his wife Logged

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:16:56 AM » YOU COULD HAVE KNOCKED ME DOWN WITH A FEATHER 😂😂😂

Dicky2006

Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:20:04 AM » You would think sitting next to Holly would have cured him

Holgateoldskool

Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:33:07 AM » Guess thats his marriage gone in a puff of smoke

Bobupanddown

Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:59:45 AM » Did his wife not notice the fudge packers coming round at all hours to smash his back doors in?

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:16:42 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:59:45 AM Did his wife not notice the fudge packers coming round at all hours to smash his back doors in?

she must have wondered why he only did her up the wrong un'.

she must have wondered why he only did her up the wrong un'.

mingebag

Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:56:10 PM » Is Gordan the Gopher gay as well then

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:27:34 PM » https://ibb.co/YNd1jwH

Priv

Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:48:02 PM » He must of been caught out, or some feller has sold a story on him, its the only reason they usually come out, the papers have given him a few days to come clean first. Tell his wife etc

Skinz

Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:57:09 PM » I bet his asshole's like a magician's inside pocket

Bernie

Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:16:05 PM »



FFS he's just admitted conning his wife for 22 years (Bet she's feeling great today) and that he craves a cock up his back passage.



I'm seeing people saying what a hero he is and how brave he must be. Jesus wept you would think he'd just cured cancer or something.



Whatever happened to British manhood? No wonder the Muzzies think they can take the place over if this is a representation of where British men are now.



Fuck me they are all sitting around applauding him while he sits there crying.FFS he's just admitted conning his wife for 22 years (Bet she's feeling great today) and that he craves a cock up his back passage.I'm seeing people saying what a hero he is and how brave he must be. Jesus wept you would think he'd just cured cancer or something.Whatever happened to British manhood? No wonder the Muzzies think they can take the place over if this is a representation of where British men are now.

Bernie

Posts: 5 036 Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:21:00 PM »





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9zHqx-Hoz8&feature=youtu.be





Bill Buxton

Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:38:32 PM » Go and have a look at the similar thread on Wokeme. Rather a different response to here.

thicko

Seriously thick...





Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:48:10 PM » I wonder if his ITV contract is/was coming up for renewal... probably won't harm his 'career' anyway...

Dicky2006

Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:56:24 PM » Interesting timing isnt it? For the first time in his career he was not the media and public darling.



Backstage arguments with Holly, Ruth and Amanda Holdon had put him in a bad light and his Mr Nice Guy image was slipping.



Bet him and his PR team have had this in their back pocket for a rainy day.



But no im not cynical haha

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 294The ace face. Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:00:06 PM » Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 03:56:24 PM Interesting timing isnt it? For the first time in his career he was not the media and public darling.



Backstage arguments with Holly, Ruth and Amanda Holdon had put him in a bad light and his Mr Nice Guy image was slipping.



Bet him and his PR team have had this in their back pocket for a rainy day.



But no im not cynical haha



if they pick on him now he'll say they're homophobic,plus he gets to go brown hatting down gay clubs,win win.

Bobupanddown

Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:12:09 PM » I think we can all figure out what's happened, either he was being blackmailed or the press had him caught and it was better for him to come out rather than be exposed.

All those daft twats claiming this was 'brave' - if the man was brave he'd have come out in the 80s when society wasn't so accepting.



All those daft twats claiming this was 'brave' - if the man was brave he'd have come out in the 80s when society wasn't so accepting.

Logged

Tortured_Mind



TMPosts: 14 091 Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:28:50 PM » MIGHT HAVE AIDS !!!



BETTER REACH FOR THE LUCAZADE QUICK !!! AIDS RECOVERY !!!



HAVE AIDS !!!BETTER REACH FOR THE LUCAZADE QUICK !!! AIDS RECOVERY !!!

Tortured_Mind



Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:30:26 PM »

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BAUvwz7Hk4



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BAUvwz7Hk4





Squarewheelbike

Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:47:02 PM » In similar news, Piers Morgan has just come out as a complete and utter cunt. Neither admissions are a surprise!

Logged

monkeyman

Posts: 8 551 Re: Phillip Schofield « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:28:36 PM »

FEEL SORRY FOR HIS WIFE I HOPE SHE TAKES HIM TO THE CLEANERS SMARMY CUNT TURNS OUT TO BE A SHIT STABBER SHOCK HORRORFEEL SORRY FOR HIS WIFE I HOPE SHE TAKES HIM TO THE CLEANERS Logged