February 07, 2020, 05:51:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Phillip Schofield
Author
Topic: Phillip Schofield (Read 474 times)
Ayresome89
Offline
Posts: 38
Phillip Schofield
«
on:
Today
at 11:10:54 AM »
Has announced via social media that he is gay, after 27 years of marriage to his wife
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 912
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:16:56 AM »
YOU COULD HAVE KNOCKED ME DOWN WITH A FEATHER 😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 12 019
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:20:04 AM »
You would think sitting next to Holly would have cured him
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 946
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:33:07 AM »
Guess thats his marriage gone in a puff of smoke
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 100
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:41:44 AM »
Attention seeking little tw@t.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 499
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:59:45 AM »
Did his wife not notice the fudge packers coming round at all hours to smash his back doors in?
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 292
The ace face.
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:16:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 11:59:45 AM
Did his wife not notice the fudge packers coming round at all hours to smash his back doors in?
she must have wondered why he only did her up the wrong un'.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 275
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:56:10 PM »
Is Gordan the Gopher gay as well then
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 912
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:27:34 PM »
https://ibb.co/YNd1jwH
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 275
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:36:45 PM »
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 305
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:48:02 PM »
He must of been caught out, or some feller has sold a story on him, its the only reason they usually come out, the papers have given him a few days to come clean first. Tell his wife etc
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 008
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:57:09 PM »
I bet his asshole's like a magician's inside pocket
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 036
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:16:05 PM »
Fuck me they are all sitting around applauding him while he sits there crying.
FFS he's just admitted conning his wife for 22 years (Bet she's feeling great today) and that he craves a cock up his back passage.
I'm seeing people saying what a hero he is and how brave he must be. Jesus wept you would think he'd just cured cancer or something.
Whatever happened to British manhood? No wonder the Muzzies think they can take the place over if this is a representation of where British men are now.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 275
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:18:40 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on
Today
at 01:57:09 PM
I bet his asshole's like a magician's inside pocket
Speaking from experience Mr Skinz
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 036
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:21:00 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9zHqx-Hoz8&feature=youtu.be
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 100
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:38:32 PM »
Go and have a look at the similar thread on Wokeme. Rather a different response to here.
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 275
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:41:38 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 02:38:32 PM
Go and have a look at the similar thread on Wokeme. Rather a different response to here.
Aren't they always
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 832
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:57:32 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 02:21:00 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9zHqx-Hoz8&feature=youtu.be
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
thicko
Offline
Posts: 55
Seriously thick...
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 03:48:10 PM »
I wonder if his ITV contract is/was coming up for renewal... probably won't harm his 'career' anyway...
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 12 019
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 03:56:24 PM »
Interesting timing isnt it? For the first time in his career he was not the media and public darling.
Backstage arguments with Holly, Ruth and Amanda Holdon had put him in a bad light and his Mr Nice Guy image was slipping.
Bet him and his PR team have had this in their back pocket for a rainy day.
But no im not cynical haha
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 292
The ace face.
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:00:06 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Today
at 03:56:24 PM
Interesting timing isnt it? For the first time in his career he was not the media and public darling.
Backstage arguments with Holly, Ruth and Amanda Holdon had put him in a bad light and his Mr Nice Guy image was slipping.
Bet him and his PR team have had this in their back pocket for a rainy day.
But no im not cynical haha
if they pick on him now he'll say they're homophobic,plus he gets to go brown hatting down gay clubs,win win.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 499
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 04:12:09 PM »
I think we can all figure out what's happened, either he was being blackmailed or the press had him caught and it was better for him to come out rather than be exposed.
All those daft twats claiming this was 'brave' - if the man was brave he'd have come out in the 80s when society wasn't so accepting.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 091
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 04:28:50 PM »
TO ME IT LOOKS LIKE HE
MIGHT
HAVE AIDS !!!
BETTER REACH FOR THE LUCAZADE QUICK !!! AIDS RECOVERY !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qi-LNbV1fM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 091
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 04:30:26 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BAUvwz7Hk4
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 008
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 04:56:56 PM »
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 008
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 04:57:51 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 02:18:40 PM
Quote from: Skinz on
Today
at 01:57:09 PM
I bet his asshole's like a magician's inside pocket
Speaking from experience Mr Skinz
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 766
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 05:47:02 PM »
In similar news, Piers Morgan has just come out as a complete and utter cunt. Neither admissions are a surprise!
