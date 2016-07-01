Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 07, 2020, 02:10:02 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Phillip Schofield
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Phillip Schofield (Read 214 times)
Ayresome89
Online
Posts: 38
Phillip Schofield
«
on:
Today
at 11:10:54 AM »
Has announced via social media that he is gay, after 27 years of marriage to his wife
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 911
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:16:56 AM »
YOU COULD HAVE KNOCKED ME DOWN WITH A FEATHER 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Dicky2006
Online
Posts: 12 016
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:20:04 AM »
You would think sitting next to Holly would have cured him
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 946
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:33:07 AM »
Guess thats his marriage gone in a puff of smoke
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 099
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:41:44 AM »
Attention seeking little tw@t.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 497
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:59:45 AM »
Did his wife not notice the fudge packers coming round at all hours to smash his back doors in?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 289
The ace face.
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:16:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 11:59:45 AM
Did his wife not notice the fudge packers coming round at all hours to smash his back doors in?
she must have wondered why he only did her up the wrong un'.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 271
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:56:10 PM »
Is Gordan the Gopher gay as well then
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 911
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:27:34 PM »
https://ibb.co/YNd1jwH
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 271
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:36:45 PM »
Logged
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 305
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:48:02 PM »
He must of been caught out, or some feller has sold a story on him, its the only reason they usually come out, the papers have given him a few days to come clean first. Tell his wife etc
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 006
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:57:09 PM »
I bet his asshole's like a magician's inside pocket
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...