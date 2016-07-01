Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Phillip Schofield  (Read 86 times)
Ayresome89

« on: Today at 11:10:54 AM »
Has announced via social media that he is gay, after 27 years of marriage to his wife  mick
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:16:56 AM »
YOU COULD HAVE KNOCKED ME DOWN WITH A FEATHER  😂😂😂
Dicky2006
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:20:04 AM »
You would think sitting next to Holly would have cured him  mcl
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:33:07 AM »
Guess thats his marriage gone in a puff of smoke
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:41:44 AM »
Attention seeking little tw@t.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:59:45 AM »
Did his wife not notice the fudge packers coming round at all hours to smash his back doors in?
