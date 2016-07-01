Welcome,
February 07, 2020, 12:11:13 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Phillip Schofield
Author
Topic: Phillip Schofield (Read 86 times)
Ayresome89
Offline
Posts: 38
Phillip Schofield
«
on:
Today
at 11:10:54 AM »
Has announced via social media that he is gay, after 27 years of marriage to his wife
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 906
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:16:56 AM »
YOU COULD HAVE KNOCKED ME DOWN WITH A FEATHER 😂😂😂
Dicky2006
Online
Posts: 12 015
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:20:04 AM »
You would think sitting next to Holly would have cured him
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 945
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:33:07 AM »
Guess thats his marriage gone in a puff of smoke
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 099
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:41:44 AM »
Attention seeking little tw@t.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 497
Re: Phillip Schofield
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:59:45 AM »
Did his wife not notice the fudge packers coming round at all hours to smash his back doors in?
Loading...