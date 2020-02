BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 585





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 585 WERE ONLY GONNA GO AND « on: Yesterday at 03:00:16 AM »



CITEH COURTING THE BALLER



MILLION BUCKS A WEEK



LAST CHANCE SALOON FOR PEP



GONNA GET A SHIRT WITH MESSI 10 ON THE BACK AT THE GROUND ON SUNDAY



ALL HAIL THE LITTLE MAGICIAN



BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ GET MESSICITEH COURTING THE BALLERMILLION BUCKS A WEEKLAST CHANCE SALOON FOR PEPGONNA GET A SHIRT WITH MESSI 10 ON THE BACK AT THE GROUND ON SUNDAYALL HAIL THE LITTLE MAGICIANBEER ME BOYZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?