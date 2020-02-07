|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
HE COMES ACROSS AS BEING SO DESPERATE TO BE ACCEPTED ON THERE IT COMES ACROSS AS EMBARRASSING 👍🤣🤣🤣👍
'He is so desperate to be accepted on there that it comes across as embarrassing'
Would have been better..
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Skinz
|
"I'm just nipping downstairs to do some late business on Mothers laptop, night night children"
"Night papa"
"Night pops"
"Night father hero, don't let the bed bugs bite"
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
"FACKIN PLAGGY MANC CUNT BLAH BLAH BLAH...... "
"BEER ME DWEEBS
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|