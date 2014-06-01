Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 07, 2020, 12:11:07 PM
SMALLTOWNS ADVICE FOR A PUB IN BRENTFORD
monkeyman
Posts: 8 545


Yesterday at 11:56:07 PM
SAYING ITS IS LOCAL
ITS ONLY CLOSED DOWN FUCKING BULLSHITTING GINGER CUNT  :nige:
SORRY ITS ON THE BOREME THREAD FOR PUBS IN BRENTFORD
JUST HAD A LOOK  mcl
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:38 PM by monkeyman » Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 988


Once in every lifetime


Reply #1 on: Today at 02:04:02 AM
Hes always been full of it the buck toothed ginger cunt
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 906

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #2 on: Today at 08:43:48 AM
THE UGLY GINGA FREAK LIVES IN  A FANTASY WORLD HE TOTALLY BELIEVES IN  👍😂😂😂👍

HE IS DESPERATE TO MAKE FRIENDS ON THERE  🤣🤣🤣
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 5 034


Reply #3 on: Today at 09:57:19 AM
Did you see him the other week referring to his estate car as a "Shooting brake"  ??

Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 821


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #4 on: Today at 10:16:42 AM
There is no denying that he is a twat but the Express Tavern in Brentford is still open.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 906

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #5 on: Today at 10:24:39 AM
HE COMES ACROSS AS BEING SO DESPERATE TO BE ACCEPTED ON THERE IT COMES ACROSS AS EMBARRASSING 👍🤣🤣🤣👍
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 342

Pack o cunts


Reply #6 on: Today at 10:26:50 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:24:39 AM
HE COMES ACROSS AS BEING SO DESPERATE TO BE ACCEPTED ON THERE IT COMES ACROSS AS EMBARRASSING 👍🤣🤣🤣👍

'He is so desperate to be accepted on there that it comes across as embarrassing'

Would have been better..

Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 281


The ace face.


Reply #7 on: Today at 11:40:12 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:57:19 AM
Did you see him the other week referring to his estate car as a "Shooting brake"  ??

no but I could believe it.  souey   
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 906

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #8 on: Today at 11:54:23 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:40:12 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:57:19 AM
Did you see him the other week referring to his estate car as a "Shooting brake"  ??

no but I could believe it.  souey  

THE THREAD WAS CRINGEWORTHY... WAS ABOUT ELECTRIC CARS  👍

HE WAS GONNA BUY THE JAG TILL HE SEEN THE PRICE OF EM  😂😂😂😂😂😂 THE FANTASIST FREAK  🤣🤣🤣




https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6108114

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:37 PM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
