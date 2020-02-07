Welcome,
February 07, 2020, 12:41:33 AM
give them hell gibbo
Topic: give them hell gibbo
Jimmy Cooper
give them hell gibbo


Yesterday
at 09:17:06 PM
should have took some back up.
Thai banks claim frustrated Steve Gibson's temper boiled over during heated SSI meeting.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/thai-banks-claim-frustrated-steve-17702178
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Re: give them hell gibbo

Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:49 PM
Threw some papers on the table eh.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
CapsDave
Re: give them hell gibbo

Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:04:10 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 09:24:49 PM
Threw some papers on the table eh.
Can anyone WhatsApp me the video of it?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: give them hell gibbo

Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:17:55 AM
I wish he'd show the same fustration with regards to the joke he appointed as his club's Chief Executive.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Loading...