Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 06, 2020, 07:30:02 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
DID YOU KNOW?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: DID YOU KNOW? (Read 70 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Online
Posts: 574
DID YOU KNOW?
«
on:
Today
at 06:04:16 PM »
IN MY NEW WEEKLY COLUMN I WILL BE DOING AN INTERNET DEEP DIVE AS WE DISCUSS SOME OF HOLLYWOOD, FOOTBALL AND MUSICS URBAN LEGENDS AND TRY TO EITHER APPROVE OR DISPEL THE RUMOURS
1ST EPISODE WILL BE AT 19.00 UK TIME
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 266
Re: DID YOU KNOW?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:05:25 PM »
Can't wait
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 942
Re: DID YOU KNOW?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:11:16 PM »
Did you know hardly anyone gives a shit. Keep trying- and you are fucking trying.....Getting more than 2 responses is an achievement for you these days....
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 310
Re: DID YOU KNOW?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:15:13 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 06:11:16 PM
Did you know hardly anyone gives a shit. Keep trying- and you are fucking trying.....Getting more than 2 responses is an achievement for you these days....
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Online
Posts: 574
Re: DID YOU KNOW?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:53:14 PM »
OK GUYS SO TONIGHTS DISCUSSION ....
THE DEATH OF NATALIE WOOD
OK SO GUYS GET YOUR SNORKLERS AND FLIPPERS ON AND GET DEEP DIVING
WE WANT OBSCURE NOTES, ARTICLES AND THEORYS
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 987
Once in every lifetime
Re: DID YOU KNOW?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:56:02 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 06:53:14 PM
OK GUYS SO TONIGHTS DISCUSSION ....
THE DEATH OF NATALIE WOOD
OK SO GUYS GET YOUR SNORKLERS AND FLIPPERS ON AND GET DEEP DIVING
WE WANT OBSCURE NOTES, ARTICLES AND THEORYS
BEER ME BOYS
She swallowed a little too much water.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Online
Posts: 574
Re: DID YOU KNOW?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:08:50 PM »
BUT HOW DID SHE GET IN THE WATER?
BEER ME BUD
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...