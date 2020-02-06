Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 06, 2020, 03:45:11 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE STRANGER !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THE STRANGER !!! (Read 37 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 893
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
THE STRANGER !!!
«
on:
Today
at 02:49:11 PM »
https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/tv/the-stranger-on-netflix-reactions-17692249
THOUGHT IT WAS OK.... BUT I WOULDN'T GO OVERBOARD ABOUT IT LIKE.... 🙄
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...