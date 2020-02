LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 897



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 897I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... NEPOTISM RULES 👎 « on: Yesterday at 01:07:51 PM » https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/ben-liddle-signs-new-boro-contract





HE'S FUCKING SHITE 👎 HE'S FUCKING SHITE 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 087







TMPosts: 14 087 Re: NEPOTISM RULES 👎 « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:10:16 PM » VERY MOMENT IN TIME ??? WHERE ARE YOU AT THISMOMENT IN TIME ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 115





Posts: 3 115 Re: NEPOTISM RULES 👎 « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:13:20 PM » If he was in The Garrick bet yer would go in and take a sneaky picture, without introducing yourself.



Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 813





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 813Pull your socks up Tel. Re: NEPOTISM RULES 👎 « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:11:41 PM » I've only ever seen him in the Spurs replay and he was indeed shite. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 278





The ace face.





Posts: 24 278The ace face. Re: NEPOTISM RULES 👎 « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:25:40 PM » don't think we can afford to give out contracts for the sake of it, clearly there is potential for a comparative low outlay,we seem to be doing ok with our academy at the moment. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "