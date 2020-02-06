LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 71 891I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... NEPOTISM RULES 👎 « on: Today at 01:07:51 PM » https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/ben-liddle-signs-new-boro-contract





HE'S FUCKING SHITE 👎 HE'S FUCKING SHITE 👎

Tortured_Mind



VERY MOMENT IN TIME ??? WHERE ARE YOU AT THISMOMENT IN TIME ???