February 06, 2020, 01:42:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NEPOTISM RULES 👎
Author
Topic: NEPOTISM RULES 👎 (Read 53 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 891
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
NEPOTISM RULES 👎
Today
at 01:07:51 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/ben-liddle-signs-new-boro-contract
HE'S FUCKING SHITE 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 086
Re: NEPOTISM RULES 👎
Today
at 01:10:16 PM »
WHERE ARE YOU AT THIS
VERY
MOMENT IN TIME ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steboro
Posts: 3 114
Re: NEPOTISM RULES 👎
Today
at 01:13:20 PM »
If he was in The Garrick bet yer would go in and take a sneaky picture, without introducing yourself.
