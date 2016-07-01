Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NORWICH ARE DOWN 👍  (Read 161 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 01:03:12 PM »
WOULD LOVE TO SEE THE VILE  👍

AND THE FA  DARLINGS GO DOWN WITH EM 👍

HATE GREALISH AND MOYES IS A CLOWN... JUST BROUGHT NOLAN IN TO THE COACHING STAFF  🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:05:07 PM »
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???   :lids: :pd:
Logged
Dicky2006
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:29:16 PM »
West Ham going down would be beautiful  :jowo5:

Plus they play Man City and Liverpool next, so no points from them 2 games  :jowo5:
Logged
mingebag
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:52:56 PM »
Agree about West Ham  :like:
Fucking hate Noble  :wanker: cheating horrible little cunt
Logged
Dicky2006
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:59:00 PM »
Their owners are cunts

The fans are cunts

The players are cunts

Nothing to like about the club and they will hopefully fall apart when they go down  :like:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:25:03 PM »
Don't forget the gorgeous Karren Brady CBE

 
Logged
Dicky2006
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:46:45 PM »
I try my best to forget  klins
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:13:16 PM »
SHE'S A FUCKING DOG  🐩. YOU DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂

GOT A BLURT LIKE A FUCKING HIPPOS YAWN  🦛 
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
