February 06, 2020, 01:42:09 PM
Author Topic: NORWICH ARE DOWN 👍  (Read 59 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 01:03:12 PM »
WOULD LOVE TO SEE THE VILE  👍

AND THE FA  DARLINGS GO DOWN WITH EM 👍

HATE GREALISH AND MOYES IS A CLOWN... JUST BROUGHT NOLAN IN TO THE COACHING STAFF  🤡
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:05:07 PM »
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???   :lids: :pd:
Dicky2006
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:29:16 PM »
West Ham going down would be beautiful  :jowo5:

Plus they play Man City and Liverpool next, so no points from them 2 games  :jowo5:
