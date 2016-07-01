Welcome,
February 06, 2020, 01:42:09 PM
NORWICH ARE DOWN 👍
Author
Topic: NORWICH ARE DOWN 👍 (Read 59 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 891
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
NORWICH ARE DOWN 👍
«
on:
Today
at 01:03:12 PM »
WOULD LOVE TO SEE THE VILE 👍
AND THE FA DARLINGS GO DOWN WITH EM 👍
HATE GREALISH AND MOYES IS A CLOWN... JUST BROUGHT NOLAN IN TO THE COACHING STAFF 🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 086
Re: NORWICH ARE DOWN 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:05:07 PM »
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Dicky2006
Online
Posts: 12 009
Re: NORWICH ARE DOWN 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:29:16 PM »
West Ham going down would be beautiful
Plus they play Man City and Liverpool next, so no points from them 2 games
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
