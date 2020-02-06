Welcome,
February 06, 2020, 11:30:51 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who would have thought it?
Author
Topic: Who would have thought it? (Read 62 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 484
Who would have thought it?
«
on:
Today
at 10:24:43 AM »
The SNP is full of nonces...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-51397956
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 253
Re: Who would have thought it?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:26:43 AM »
They wear skirts
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 262
The ace face.
Re: Who would have thought it?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:38:06 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:24:43 AM
The SNP is full of nonces...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-51397956
full you say..
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 098
Re: Who would have thought it?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:55:14 AM »
Scottish Nationalist Perverts.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 484
Re: Who would have thought it?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:17:03 AM »
40% of the nonces
3% of the population
What demographic could I possibly be referring to?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 262
The ace face.
Re: Who would have thought it?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:22:44 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 11:17:03 AM
40% of the nonces
3% of the population
What demographic could I possibly be referring to?
You're not normally this reticent.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
