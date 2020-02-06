LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 888



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 888I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

Re: R. I. P KIRK DOUGLAS.!!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:48:08 AM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 08:39:46 AM Slow off the mark Mr Trotsky

Had a lie in?



YOUR POST WANTS DELETING.... NOT ONE BIT OF RESPECT IN IT 👎 YOUR POST WANTS DELETING.... NOT ONE BIT OF RESPECT IN IT 👎