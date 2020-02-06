Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 06, 2020, 09:09:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: R. I. P KIRK DOUGLAS.!!!  (Read 33 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 888

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:35:27 AM »
WHAT AN ACTOR 👍

THE GOLDEN GENERATION 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 251



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:39:46 AM »
Slow off the mark Mr Trotsky
Had a lie in?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 888

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:48:08 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 08:39:46 AM
Slow off the mark Mr Trotsky
Had a lie in?

YOUR POST WANTS DELETING.... NOT ONE BIT OF RESPECT IN IT  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 251



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:56:01 AM »
 mcl Get yourself back to bed kidda  :nige:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 080



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:04:57 AM »
 jc

https://deathlist.net/ 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 