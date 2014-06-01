Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 06, 2020, 07:29:49 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM  (Read 478 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 539


« on: Yesterday at 11:23:16 PM »
INVITES ONLY  WHAT THE FUCK IS EVERYONE KISSING THE FUCKING CONTROL FREAKS ARSE TO GET ON
HIM AND THAT BOROLAD ARE FUCKING PISSED ON POWER  :meltdown: :wanker:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 310


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:25:24 PM »
Do you want one of my invites mate?
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 529


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:34:26 PM »
I've been invited too  :ponce:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 987


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 PM »
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.
Snoozy
Posts: 224


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:49:06 AM »
It will be just a big fuck off echo chamber for liberal minded  socialistas to wank each other off on.
FMTTM About 9 years behind COB in that respect if any old posters remember  :lids:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 270


The ace face.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:52:49 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:53:48 PM
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.


  charles
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 333


Not big and not clever


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:24:11 AM »
My third application on there has been rejected. Perhaps I shouldn't have tried the username Cum_Fart_Cocktails.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 963


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:39:17 AM »
 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 896

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:49:38 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:53:48 PM
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.



👍😂😂😂😂👍
Skinz
Posts: 2 004


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:30:24 AM »
How come they all turn into charity workers and food bank volunteers when there's a thread having a pop at the Government, yet whenever Rob posts a food bank appeal, no fucker replies? 

#fakecare
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 813


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:39:11 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:34:26 PM
I've been invited too  :ponce:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 416



« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:05:11 PM »
Comes on here after being banned from another forum, moaning like fuck and starting threads about it, then moans some more when not invited to its revamp.

Jesus fucking Christ!  souey
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 270


The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:22:47 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:05:11 PM
Comes on here after being banned from another forum, moaning like fuck and starting threads about it, then moans some more when not invited to its revamp.

Jesus fucking Christ!  souey
just give the fucking money back, charles
El Capitan
Posts: 40 310


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:51:39 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:53:48 PM
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.




You turn into a right diva when youre hungry Rick  monkey
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 416



« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:40:22 PM »
I got an invite.  :bc: charles
Gingerpig
Posts: 525


Glorious Leader


« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:44:38 PM »
I have'nt  :mido:

There again , i are'nt a lefty nob end  who still  thinks the Labour Party are fkin electable with a new leader  just like Jezza again,  Blames Boris/Trump/Brexit for anything being less than perfect, & i won't put in a collection for someone less fortunate for Adi  :alf: :alf:
Skinz
Posts: 2 004


« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:49:49 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 04:40:22 PM
I got an invite.  :bc: charles

There goes one email address I can't use  :duh:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 987


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:52:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:51:39 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:53:48 PM
Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.




You turn into a right diva when youre hungry Rick  monkey

I'd been fed  monkey
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 529


« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:54:52 PM »
Feeding on lidds cock were ya  :ponce:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 987


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:56:29 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 06:54:52 PM
Feeding on lidds cock were ya  :ponce:

No, your mams
