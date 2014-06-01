monkeyman

Posts: 8 539 THIS NEW BOREME FORUM « on: Yesterday at 11:23:16 PM » WHAT THE FUCK IS EVERYONE KISSING THE FUCKING CONTROL FREAKS ARSE TO GET ON

HIM AND THAT BOROLAD ARE FUCKING PISSED ON POWER

RIK MAYALL

Posts: 10 987Once in every lifetime Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 PM » Why dont you both do us a favour and fuck off there then.



Snoozy

Posts: 224 Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:49:06 AM »

FMTTM About 9 years behind COB in that respect if any old posters remember It will be just a big fuck off echo chamber for liberal minded socialistas to wank each other off on.FMTTM About 9 years behind COB in that respect if any old posters remember Logged

PoliteDwarf

Posts: 9 333Not big and not clever Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:24:11 AM » My third application on there has been rejected. Perhaps I shouldn't have tried the username Cum_Fart_Cocktails. Logged CoB scum

Skinz

Posts: 2 004 Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:30:24 AM »



#fakecare How come they all turn into charity workers and food bank volunteers when there's a thread having a pop at the Government, yet whenever Rob posts a food bank appeal, no fucker replies?#fakecare Logged

Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 9 416 Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:05:11 PM »



Jesus fucking Christ! Comes on here after being banned from another forum, moaning like fuck and starting threads about it, then moans some more when not invited to its revamp.Jesus fucking Christ! Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 270The ace face. Re: THIS NEW BOREME FORUM « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:22:47 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:05:11 PM



Jesus fucking Christ!

Comes on here after being banned from another forum, moaning like fuck and starting threads about it, then moans some more when not invited to its revamp.Jesus fucking Christ! just give the fucking money back, Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "